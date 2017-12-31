Harry Kane is Europe's best - Alan Mullery

Harry Kane is currently the best player in European football and could be worth up to £300million, according to former Tottenham midfielder Alan Mullery.

Spurs and England striker Kane has enjoyed a remarkable 2017, scoring 56 goals for club and country to become the continent's top marksman.

The prolific 24-year-old ended the year with back-to-back hat-tricks and Mullery, who played alongside Spurs' 266-goal record scorer Jimmy Greaves during his spell with the club between 1964 and 1972, thinks Kane's value has gone through the roof. "He's got this great ability to be in the right place at the right time to score goals," 76-year-old Mullery told BBC Five Live's Sportsweek programme.

"I think [the way] you can always tell when a player has become a great player is, if he doesn't play then you miss him badly, and I think that's happened to Tottenham over a period of time now that, if Harry Kane wasn't playing, everybody would think: 'who's going to score the goals?'. "And the reliability goes on somebody else but with Harry Kane you know every time he gets anywhere near the goal, he can score.

"When you're looking at Virgil van Dijk for £75million (moving from Southampton to Liverpool), what would Harry Kane cost you? Please God, he stays at Spurs. "If you double that number up to £150million, forget it. That's half the price he's worth because he is now the top player in European football."

Kane's outstanding form, which saw him break Alan Shearer's long-standing record for most Premier League goals in a calendar year as well as move ahead of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Edinson Cavani to become the highest scorer in Europe's top leagues, has increased speculation that Tottenham may struggle to keep him. Ex-Spurs striker Clive Allen, who scored 49 goals for the north London club in the 1986/87 season, believes Kane should stick with Mauricio Pochettino's men for at least another two seasons.

"Undoubtedly there's going to be interest from every major club throughout Europe, if not the world, that they would love his services and obviously in the modern game, the sums of money that you're talking about are just astronomical," he said.

"At what cost would it take for someone to prise him away from Spurs? I think that would be very difficult. I think it's vitally important that Spurs hang on to him.

"He's only 24 years of age at the moment. For me, I think he stays at Tottenham for at least another couple of years, he continues to smash the records that are put in front of him."

Press Association