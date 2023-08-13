Harry Kane: I want to win the Champions League in May at Wembley

Harry Kane is aiming for a triumphant return to London at the end of this season after setting his sights on Champions League glory with Bayern Munich at Wembley.

This year’s Champions League final is taking place at the national stadium and Kane has made it clear that he intends to challenge for the biggest trophy in club football now that he has completed his £86 million move to Germany.

Kane was presented to the world’s media at the Allianz Arena yesterday, the day after his debut for Bayern, and he vowed to push himself “to his limits” in the pursuit of major honours at his new club.

The England captain has endured a whirlwind few days as his record-breaking move to Bayern was finalised, and he revealed that he did not even have a chance to say goodbye to his former colleagues at Tottenham before flying to Germany.

His focus now is on adapting to the Bundesliga and settling his family in the country, before then targeting the first silverware of his career.

“I want to be playing at the highest level, I want to be playing in the Champions League,” said Kane. “I want to be fighting for titles every year. Coming to Bayern Munich, one of the biggest clubs in the world, gives me that opportunity.

“It is still quite a way away but for the final to be at Wembley is obviously exciting. [Part of the reason for] joining this club was to try to win the Champions League and to have a good chance of winning it.

“There is a long way to go but that prospect of trying to win it at Wembley would be amazing for me personally. I am not going to lie. We will have to see how the season goes first and hopefully we can manage to achieve that.”

Kane’s priority is now Bayern but he did leave the door open for a return to English football and a renewed assault on Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record. Kane left the Premier League on 213 goals, leaving him 47 behind Shearer.

“It was always going to be a tough decision,” said Kane. “I was at Tottenham for 19 years of my life so the club is connected with my heart, but I am a professional and I have always pushed myself. I thought the time was right to be playing at the highest level. I needed to be trying to win titles every year. Bayern got in touch and it was a decision I wanted to make.

“Of course people are talking about the record and Shearer, but I have plenty of football left in my career. For now, I want to concentrate on trying to achieve things here and trying to reach new levels.”

Kane admitted that he did not want to eventually hang up his boots with regrets over never experiencing life in another country, and said he had spoken to England team-mate Kieran Trippier about his time with Atletico Madrid.

“I remember when David Beckham went to Madrid and how big that was,” said Kane. “I never wanted to get to the end of my career and regret not experiencing different leagues and different cultures, and that was a big part of the decision.

“I spoke to Tripps quite a lot about his time in Madrid and he loved every second of it. The new surroundings, the new team. I think that really helped him as a player. I am hoping it will do the same for me. There are many reasons I am here, not just for football reasons but for life as well. I want to embrace the culture.”

Kane intends to have German lessons “once or twice a week” and over the coming days will look to find a home for his young family.

His wife, Kate, is heavily pregnant, which adds to the logistical challenges of moving to a new country.

When the time comes in the coming weeks, he intends to return to Spurs to say an emotional farewell to the players, coaches and staff members at his former club.

“I did not get a chance to [say goodbye],” said Kane. “I sent the group a text to say that I was leaving, and I said that when I get the time I will come back in and say goodbye properly. Not just to the players, but the staff, the chef, the kit men, the physios who I have spent over 15 years of my life with. I did not get that time, because things were so up and down.”

Kane flew to Germany on Friday and did not complete his signing duties until the early hours of Saturday morning. He went straight into Thomas Tuchel’s squad for Saturday’s shock 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup. “The last 48 hours was a rollercoaster,” he admitted.

Jan-Christian Dreesen, Bayern’s chief executive, said that Kane will be a “big asset” for the Bundesliga and added that his decision to join the club proves the attractiveness of the division to “world class players”.

He also promised that he would buy dinner for Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, after weeks of “tough negotiations” over Kane’s future. “It was a long process,” Dreesen admitted. “We needed a lot of perseverance. Levy and I got closer in the last couple of weeks. Daniel knows what he wants. In the end both of us have a good feeling.”