I didn’t get to play against Harry Kane in my career. I was at QPR, but didn’t play in the game, when Spurs beat us 2-1 in the Premier League, and Kane scored two goals in half an hour. He ran us ragged.

I think I could see, even then, that he was the ideal centre forward for the Premier League. He has that perfect build, where he can keep the ball and hold it up, to play in other players. But his finishing is what separates him from the rest. He is lethal in the penalty area and is one of the great Premier League strikers of the last decade.

He reminds me of Fernando Torres at his peak at Liverpool, or Sergio Aguero – strikers who just don’t miss.

As a team-mate, you’d put your life on them scoring a goal you needed, they are just so confident, as they know how to be clinical – and Harry Kane is right up there with those players.

He is gone from Spurs and you can’t blame him – Tottenham have failed Kane. He brought them up to a level and they, as a club, seemed to think that was enough.

The chairman came out and admitted they took the eye off the ball, by focusing on the new stadium.

But if you are Kane, that’s not good enough.

You have done your bit and you want to see investment in the team, getting the right players and the right manager in to build a team that can be successful.

They had a chance and they let it slip – and they are nowhere near to challenging for the title now. They need to rebuild, and Kane doesn’t have the time to wait around for that to be completed. By the time they are maybe challenging for the league, he will be 32 or 33, so for him this is the season he has to move.

If I was in Kane’s shoes now, I’d advise him to go to Manchester City. It’s a given that he is leaving Spurs, just a matter of where he goes next.

It’s usually the way of the world that when it’s leaked that a player has asked to move, as happened with Kane this week, he has a fair idea where he wants to go.

A player like that doesn’t ask to leave, without having a secure move in place.

There’s a big question mark over each of the possible destinations for Kane that he has to take into account, as he decides what his ambitions are.

His aim might be to win the golden boot, score all the goals, and will he get to play enough games at City to do that?

If he wants to win trophies, is there a guarantee that he will win things at United?

If he goes to Chelsea, will he have a different manager every year and never be able to settle into a system?

If he goes to City, he will be a starter, but he still won’t be guaranteed to play every week, with the way City play – and I’m not even sure that City need a high-profile striker like that.

If they do sign him, they’d have to make their way of playing work around Kane and make him fit in. These moves don’t always work: I remember when Pep Guardiola signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Barcelona, and it never worked out. He just couldn’t fit into their system, and I’m not 100 per cent sure that Kane is the type of striker that City need.

But if he’s at the stage of his career where he just wants to win things and be in major finals, he’s more or less guaranteed that at Man City, as long as Guardiola stays there. So if I was advising him, I’d nudge him towards City.

If I was him, that’s what I’d do – if City wanted me. It is the only club where you can say you’re guaranteed to win something every year.

Yet if ‘just’ trophies are not enough and he wants the individual accolades, if he wants to be the Premier League’s top scorer, be the player of the year, he is more likely to be the ‘main man’ at somewhere like United.

He could be really special at Old Trafford as United are not that far away from where they need to be. They have improved in the last while – and signing Kane would improve them even more, though they still need a centre half in there.

Signing Kane would give them a starting point, in that you’d know that Kane plays as the No 9 every week, that is the focal point of the team.

United don’t have that now. They have Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, but they are forwards who move around, who might end up on the wing or drop deep to get the ball.

You can see with United that when Edinson Cavani plays, they are more of a threat. They get crosses into the box as they’ll know the opportunities will come – and having Kane in the side would give them a starting point to be a real threat.

When you have a player like that in your side, the opposition are so focused on him that they drop off and that frees up others to pose a threat, so he could be the difference between United being runners-up and actually winning trophies. He’s the one who can guarantee you 20-25 goals a season.

Even if the team’s not playing well, he can make the difference in games, like the way he has carried Tottenham this season – not just with his goals but his assists, as he has been a No 10 and a No 9 at times.

Whoever signs him will land a great player, but Spurs have only themselves to blame for losing him.