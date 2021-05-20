| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Harry Kane could be the catalyst for United to challenge again but City is the right move for Tottenham ace

Richard Dunne

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane Expand

Close

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane

I didn’t get to play against Harry Kane in my career. I was at QPR, but didn’t play in the game, when Spurs beat us 2-1 in the Premier League, and Kane scored two goals in half an hour. He ran us ragged.

I think I could see, even then, that he was the ideal centre forward for the Premier League. He has that perfect build, where he can keep the ball and hold it up, to play in other players. But his finishing is what separates him from the rest. He is lethal in the penalty area and is one of the great Premier League strikers of the last decade.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy