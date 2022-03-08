Harry Kane confident Tottenham can compound Manchester United’s misery

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says his side are sensing an opportunity when they visit Manchester United on Saturday.

Spurs head to Old Trafford for a crunch clash in the race for Champions League qualification and the two sides could not have had differing results over the footballing weekend.

Kane put in a dazzling two-goal display as Antonio Conte’s side beat Everton 5-0 on Monday night while United were hammered 4-1 in the Manchester derby, prompting inquests that will go on for most of the week.

The England captain is wary of a response but says there is a chance to earn a win that would see his side climb above United in the league and also have two games in hand.

Kane said: “United are still one of the best teams in the league. Obviously they have come off a disappointing result at the weekend.

“There is always going to be a reaction and a bounce-back from their players and we need to make sure we are ready for that.

“We obviously feel that there is an opportunity for us there because we have had a great result and we could try to use that momentum, especially away from home, against their crowd.

“But it will be a tough game. They have got some great players. They beat us earlier on in the season quite comfortably. We have got to have all that in our heads, we have got to make sure we go with the right mindset – it’s a game we are looking forward to.

“Old Trafford away is one of the best games you play in the league and you have got to be excited. You have got to go there and try to be free and put in another good performance.”

Tottenham’s biggest Achilles heel lately has been their inability to string a run of results together – they followed up an impressive win at Manchester City with defeats at Burnley and in the FA Cup at Middlesbrough.

They were back to their best against an albeit woeful Everton and Kane says the result and the performance was up there with the best in recent years.

“There have been high performances all round – not just me but the whole team played really, really well,” he said. “It’s hard to say it is the best football we have played – we have had some great managers over the years and played some great football.

“But beating Everton 5-0 and beating City away from home are right up there – fantastic results. And results that should give us confidence.

“But like I said, and the manager said, we still need to keep improving and we still need to keep working hard. It is great having nights like this but we’ve got to prove ourselves over the last 12 games.”