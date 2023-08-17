Harry Kane can handle the pressure says Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich's record signing Harry Kane will have no problems handling the pressure that comes with playing as a striker for the German champions, coach Thomas Tuchel says.

England captain Kane joined last week from Tottenham for a Bundesliga record €100 million plus add-ons, with the Bavarians in need of an out-and-out forward since last year's departure of Robert Lewandowski. The 30-year-old is expected to start in their Bundesliga premiere at Werder Bremen on Friday.

"If nothing happens today and tomorrow then he will start, of course," Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel told a press conference.

"This is not the first time in his career that he faces that," said Tuchel of the pressure Kane may be feeling in success-spoilt Munich. "He has learned to translate pressure into performances."

"For over a decade he knows how to handle pressure. I have absolute no concerns about that."

Kane made his debut in Germany last Saturday with a low-key substitute appearance in the second half of their Super Cup 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig.

Despite just three touches in 35 minutes, Kane's performance only hours after signing the contract did little to dampen Bayern fans' enthusiasm and expectations as the club needs to dramatically improve its conversion rate in attack.

Kane, who scored a Spurs record 280 goals in over 430 appearances in all competitions, is also the second-highest Premier League scorer of all time with 213 goals - 47 behind Alan Shearer.

With 58 goals for his country in 84 games, Kane is England's all-time leading marksman.

The Bavarians struggled for goals last season and only narrowly won the league title after Borussia Dortmund unexpectedly failed to win their last game at home.

"The Harry Kane effect will not evaporate," Tuchel said. "It works on so many levels that you cannot realise it because you do not witness it daily."

"In the changing room, on the pitch, his character, his professionalism. How hard he trains, how after the defeat he was first on the pitch for training with the reserves."

"He increases out chances of winning tomorrow massively. We know we will not win every match. But I am 100% committed in this. Everything I see (from Kane) so far confirms this. He will make our players better."

"He gives us a lot of options and will get all the time to fully adapt but I am sure he will have his impact tomorrow," Tuchel said.