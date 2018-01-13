Harry Kane bags another record as Tottenham trounce Everton

Harry Kane fired a second-half brace to become Tottenham's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer in an impressive 4-0 victory over Everton at Wembley Stadium.

The in-form Son Heung-min opened the scoring for the home side with his fifth consecutive home league goal midway through the first half before Kane doubled their lead moments after the interval.

Kane was on hand to tap home his second of the night shortly before the hour mark - his 98th in the Premier League to surpass Teddy Sheringham as the north London club's record marksman in the top-flight - with Christian Eriksen completing the rout in the closing stages. Spurs, who headed into the match on a 10-game unbeaten streak at Wembley, knew that a victory would leave them just three points behind Chelsea, following their goalless draw against 10-man Leicester, and level with Liverpool, who host Manchester City on Sunday.

And after a slow start, the match suddenly came to life midway through the opening period when Wayne Rooney thought he had netted the first goal of the night. The former Manchester United forward headed past Hugo Lloris following a strong nod down from Cenk Tosun - making his first appearance for Everton after his £27million move from Besiktas - only to see the assistant referee correctly flag for offside.

Moments later Kane, who on Friday was awarded the December Player of the Month award for netting eight goals in six matches, stung the hands of his England colleague Jordan Pickford. Mousa Dembele found the Spurs forward in space and he attempted to curl his right-footed shot into the far corner only for Pickford to parry. Kane tested Pickford again, but his swivel and shot was comfortably saved.

The Everton goalkeeper, however, could do nothing to stop Son from scoring the opener. Christian Eriksen found Serge Aurier with a beautiful cross-field pass, and his drilled cross was easily converted by Son with 26 minutes gone. Son became only the second Spurs player to score in five consecutive Premier League home matches and the first since Jermain Defoe back in 2004.

The South Korea international was then involved almost immediately after the interval to put the match all but out of reach for Sam Allardyce's side.

Son delivered an exquisite turn to lose Everton full-back Jonjoe Kenny before driving towards the visitors' goal and putting it on a plate for Kane to tap home.

The goal drew Kane level with Sheringham, but it would soon get even better for the England international. Spurs were rampant - and after the ever-impressive Son had hit the post - Kane was soon celebrating his record strike. Eric Dier's cross from the right-hand side found Kane unmarked on the six-yard line, and his shot, albeit slightly scuffed, eased past Pickford with 59 minutes on the clock. Mauricio Pochettino's side were in full control with a desperately off-the-pace Everton affording little response.

Pickford prevented a fourth with a fine double save from Son and then Dele Alli before Eriksen put the icing on the cake when he struck home a neat back-heel from Alli.

It was no more than Spurs deserved, but for the Toffees, following a strong start under Allardyce, they failed to register a single shot on target, and are now six matches without a win and once more looking over their shoulders.

