Harry Kane backs stars to stick with Spurs for European nights under new lights

Spurs booked a third successive campaign in Europe’s elite club competition with a 1-0 win over Newcastle on Wednesday, delivered by Kane’s 28th Premier League goal of the season.

It is an impressive achievement given they have had to play at Wembley as their White Hart Lane stadium is being redeveloped, while the clubs around them have spent far more on transfer fees and wages. Their performances have seen some of their best players linked with moves away from the club, with Toby Alderweireld, Christian Eriksen and Kane himself all reported to be on the radar of some of the biggest clubs on the continent.

While Tottenham’s wage cap is a constant talking point, the prospect of playing in the Champions League at their new stadium offsets that. “You never know in football. In transfer windows you can never put your finger on it,” Kane said.

“But it is a big attraction, a massive new stadium, a great team. “The next step is winning stuff but this is a big year for us, hopefully we can have a massive year next year and win some trophies.

Kane's 28th Premier League goal of the season earned Tottenham Champions League football against Newcastle “(Champions League) is the big attraction, it is what everyone wants, especially the top players around the world. It’s massive. “For us it is important with the new stadium. You want to be playing Champions League football and I can’t wait for those Champions League nights at the new home.”

Kane feels that the qualification is made even more impressive by the fact they have had to play at Wembley all season, an element he believes has been overlooked.

"It feels really good, I'm really proud of the team and the club," he said.

“It’s been a tough year with Wembley. It’s not easy when teams come here. It’s a big game for them, big stadium for them. “We’ve had to deal with that, deal with the pressure of that. “I think some people underestimate how tough it has been at times, 38 games away from home in the Premier League really, and in a competitive league, that’s tough.

“Especially with the top six, everyone is fighting for a Champions League spot.”

While Kane's goalscoring prowess might have remained the same in recent weeks – he has scored four goals in seven league games – the 24-year-old is still looking off the pace following his ankle injury in March. But he is confident he will be fighting fit for the World Cup. "I feel good, it's hard to say. It's the end of the season," he said.

“It has been a long season and a tough season so there will always be little niggles around the body and aches and pains. “That’s part of it. I’m at the stage where everyone is at, tired, but we have plenty of time to prepare for Sunday, then plenty of time to prepare for the World Cup.”

