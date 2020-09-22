Harry Arter follows Cyrus Christie to Nottingham Forest after securing permanent move from Bournemouth

Harry Arter has followed his Ireland team-mate Cyrus Christie by making a move to Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Forest last week completed the loan signing of Fulham man Christie and now Arter, who was on loan to Fulham from Bournemouth last season but remained under contract with the Cherries, has made a permanent move.

Arter (30) signed a four-year deal with Bournemouth in 2017 but would spend just one of those seasons in the Cherries side, loaned out to Cardiff City for the 2018/19 season with another loan, to Fulham, last term.

The midfielder played little international football under Mick McCarthy last year but hoped for a revival under Stephen Kenny.

