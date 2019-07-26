Harris and Woods leave Everton after boardroom reshuffle

Everton have announced the departures of deputy chairman Keith Harris and Jon Woods from their board of directors.

The Toffees said a boardroom reshuffle had followed a period of “review and strategic planning” in a statement released on their official website.

Everton remain under the leadership of chairman Bill Kenwright and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, the club said.

📝 | We want everyone to have their say on our stadium plans.



Visit the exhibition as it tours the city region or complete the survey online.



➡️ https://t.co/YJZhfOf4Xh pic.twitter.com/tqjpoMhOW3 — Everton (@Everton) July 25, 2019

“The changes include Jon Woods and deputy chairman Keith Harris leaving the board,” read the statement.

“Chief executive officer Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale will oversee the work of stadium development director Colin Chong and take responsibility for the new stadium project – including the delivery of a community-led legacy at Goodison Park – with Sasha Ryazantsev responsible for finalising the funding for the schemes.

“Marcel Brands, who was appointed to the board in January 2019, will continue in his role as director of football.”

Everton hope to move into their new £500million stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in 2023 and are confident funding for the project will be in place in time for when pre-construction works begin early next year.

The Merseysiders finished eighth in the Premier League last season under manager Marco Silva, who was appointed as Sam Allardyce’s replacement in May 2018.

PA Media