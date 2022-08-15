Perhaps only sport could be responsible for ensuring that a symbol of harmony and communion for nigh on two millenia, securing peace after war in all corners of the world – even in space - could somehow become a toxic harbinger of enmity and discord.

The handshake as hand grenade.

The pantomimic puerile antics that erupted after a meeting of Chelsea and Spurs, low on quality but high on intensity and fitful entertainment, has once again cast a searchlight on this emptiest of gestures.

It sparked a memory of a childhood visit to the Zoo and the guide who informed us that monkeys are instinctively prompted to reach out their hands either side of their aggressive interactions.

But Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte are not prizefighting primates, but instead two purportedly emotionally intelligent leaders of men.

That their sudden outburst of monkey business was prompted, perhaps, by an incident of unchecked hair-pulling confirms its particular role within the utter silliness of a spat which seems certain to develop a narrative of navel-gazing gravity.

All the while, naturally, the wider impact of histrionics viewed by billions, which will now inevitably spawn rampaging violence on a multitude of sidelines, where testosterone-fuelled wannabe Premier League egomaniacs roam unchecked , will remain sadly unreported.

Can somebody think of the children? Can the adults stop like acting them?

Little hope in a self-serving Premier League which has prided itself on assaulting the senses with a perennial barrage of gesture politics on a range of contentious and clearly worthy issues surrounding inclusion, mostly bracketed within the banner of “Respect”.

And yet this is an institution which metaphorically shakes hands with despotic regimes who think nothing of removing the hands – and multiple other body parts – from those who deign to disagree with them.

If there is any sense from the summit of an institution that application of decent humanity can be temporarily discarded, perhaps a minor squabble between major personalities can be at once understood and, more importantly, be placed in its rightful, trivial context.

Hypocrisy, as one-time handshaking sceptic Arsene Wenger opined from one of those occasional ivory towers of his personal choosing, is rank when it comes to this issue.

“I am free to shake hands with whom I want after the game,” he said in 2009, channelling a mixture of Noel Gallagher and Mahatma Gandhi, after refusing to engage with Mark Hughes, who had just spent many minutes of 90 swearing and heckling the Frenchman.

But it was a view widely disdained when he offered his opinion on not offering his hand; indeed, historically aligning Alex Ferguson, Sam Allardyce and Jose Mourinho to conjoin in agreement for the first and only time in their management careers.

English soccer, and indeed the wider society if Auntie Beeb’s phone-ins are depressing evidence of the temperature, almost seems to take as much umbrage to the dismantling of the handshake protocol as any of the depressingly real diseases afflicting the sport.

None of the other major leagues in Europe set such store on an institution which makes one wonder if England thought it so necessary to introduce it to set it apart from its inferior rivals.

In an attempt to heighten its grandiose status as the most exciting product in the universe, it seemed natural that a most refined of calm English gestures – a shake of the hand old chum! – would serve as an antidote to the unfurling chaos on the field.

Not only that, the introduction of the pre-match ritual in the early part of this century sought to extend the practise to the players, amongst whom a cursory exchange of sweaty palms would somehow obviate any potential slights incurred by bone-breaking tackles or the recidivist cheating in which professional players so often excel.

Sadly, the custom suffered a momentary set-back during the egregious racist scandals which engulfed the game a decade ago when John Terry was found guilty of using “abusive language” towards Anton Ferdinand and Luis Suarez was banned for racially abusing Patrice Evra.

It wasn’t Terry’s first appearance in a highly publicised ethical etiquette dilemma; the world had watched agog when the cuckolded Wayne Bridge decided against administering a Chinese Burn handshake when their bedroom rivalry was transferred to the field.

The Premier League did impose a handshake ban on one occasion at that time, if only to negate the prospect of two players refusing to shake hands at all – the horror! – but otherwise, in typically bumbling, tone-deaf fashion, carried on regardless.

Then again, Sepp Blatter had suggested that players who were racially abused might settle their differences in the same manner that he accepted bungs – with a handshake.

Back to England, the same organisation after all whose resistance to the idea that any player may have the right to a deeply-held belief prompted Mezut Ozil to withdraw his sporting services (albeit some Arsenal fans might suspect that he had already decided to do so before highlighting Uighur persecution in China).

The Premier League’s sudden and spectacular embrace of support for “Black Lives Matter”, by instituting another custom, that of taking the knee, was undermined by some black players deciding not to.

For others, it was a gesture which, though well-meaning, was relatively meaningless in the context of a sport where opportunities for their race remain vastly limited.

Still, England persisted despite their national team being booed by the lesser enlightened sections of their support base, in line with the barracking the gesture received on club terraces throughout the septic, sceptic isle.

From the heady days of “Black Lives Matters” replacing players’ names on match-day shirts, to the removal of once permanent shirt badges, it has been a dizzyingly brisk leap to this season’s advice that taking the knee is now optional.

Sensitive sensibilities are nothing if not flexible in this game.

Indeed, the handshake has evolved, from its status as an innocent forerunner of this generation’s unseemly goal celebrations, to its complete disappearance when the entire world became Covid-convulsed.

Far from hankering after a pandemic era when this inflated exercise in mock-sincerity was rendered biologically dangerous – it is obvious that removing handshakes from the game would not take anything from it, simply because it doesn’t add anything to it.

For some, they remain a voyeuristic diversion; after all, the icy exchange between Mick McCarthy and Roy Keane in 2001 presaged the most fantastic Irish sporting story of all time.

And this summer’s similarly digital disbanding of the once inextricable sporting friendship between Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin reminds us that the handshake grips our attention beyond soccer.

It remains to be seen if the dismissed duo Conte and Tuchel are banned for an extended period for that familiar, if risible, crime of “bringing the game into disrepute.”

Tuchel’s ruse, to pull his adversary’s hand towards him in a supposed show of strength, provoked a predicted response from Conte.

As the old adage has it: “A gentleman who rudely presses the hand offered him in salutation, or too violently shakes it, ought never to have an opportunity to repeat his offence.”

However, Conte and Tuchel will inevitably clash again, in February, and we won’t have to wait until after the game either for the pair to get to grips with each other as the bulb-popping eyes of the world will be on them even before kick-off.

Pathetic or passionate? In our view, it’s no great shakes.