Thursday 11 October 2018

Hamstring injury will sideline Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen until December

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Jan Vertonghen is out until December with a hamstring injury, Tottenham have announced.

The defender was injured in the Premier League win at Huddersfield earlier this month.

Spurs said: "The Belgium international defender will now continue his recovery with a view to returning to full training by December."

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez last week said Vertonghen would miss the international breaks this month and in November due to the problem.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino revealed the defender would undergo a further scan, the results of which show the extent of the problem.

Vertoghen sustained the injury in a collision with Huddersfield striker Laurent Depoitre early in the game, but continued until half-time, thinking it was a dead leg.

Spurs have a host of injury concerns, with Danny Rose (groin) withdrawing from England duty this week.

Christian Eriksen (abdominal), Mousa Dembele (thigh), Dele Alli (hamstring) and Serge Aurier (thigh) have also been absent of late.

