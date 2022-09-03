Half-time reel show makes sure Vera Pauw’s screenplay creates a happy ending for Ireland with play-off berth

Tale from the battlefields. Except this time, amidst the blood, sweat and tears, there are smiles.

“Two years ago here, with nobody in the stadium, I dropped to my knees and cried,” says effervescent midfielder Denise O’Sullivan, recalling a final meaningless exchange with Germany.

“Two years on, I slumped to my knees and cried with joy. We have grown so much as a team.”

In 2020, Ireland were evicted from European qualification with a game to spare. Two years on, they have secured a historic first World Cup play-off with one game in hand.

As third seeds, they gleaned seven points from the four matches against the higher-ranked sides, a reward for the searching examinations, and a historically poor run of results suffered when they exposed themselves to the world’s best teams in 2021 friendlies.

And yet theirs is a progression that, so often stunted, remains incomplete. Thursday’s Tallaght tussle provided a vivid illustration of this fact.

The World Cup play-off picture, incomplete until next week’s conclusion of qualification, remains a jigsaw for which Ireland will be required to locate the right pieces.

Against the Finns, their palpable difficulty when presented with an initial puzzle, and belated success in solving it, reflects their status as merely an emerging force, far from a completed project.

However, their ability to adapt, even slowly, has endowed them with increasing international credibility.

The contrast to the startling capitulation last campaign is stark. In this one, they have been able to find the answers.

Before Ireland confronted the best side in Europe last April, Vera Pauw was asked about the Swedish manual, which, fusing arrogance and confidence, had patronisingly advised opponents “how to beat” them.

“We’re alright,” smiled the Dutchwoman. “We have Andy.”

Andy Holt, the squad’s video analyst, had spied a Swedish weakness which undermined their haughty claims and a canny free-kick routine ensured Ireland claimed a draw, its best result of the current century.

He would be required again in much more urgent circumstances on Thursday as the Irish women flapped and faltered in a shambolic first half, utterly undone by Finnish tactics and gasping for oxygen as their ambitions threatened to crumple at their uncertain feet.

“It was a tough one,” admits O’Sullivan baldly. “We didn’t really know what to do!”

For all the harsh experiences they thought had inured them to potential pitfalls, here was a novel difficulty that completely confounded them.

Finland’s former youths’ boss, Marko Saloranta, ushered in temporarily after the country’s winless European Championship campaign, had unleashed a gambit that caught the hosts by surprise.

He deployed inverted full-backs – a right-footer on the left and vice versa – and a midfield diamond, with Rita Oling attacking through the middle and Evelina Summanen lying behind her.

Initially, Pauw had sent her side out with a structure to stymie a different formation altogether and from the opening minute, when Oling tore through a midfield swathe, Ireland were incapable of response.

“With their full-backs inverted, which overloaded our midfield, that left Denise and Ruesha (Littlejohn) flat at times,” explained captain Katie McCabe, whose poor touches and passing emphasised the collective exasperation.

“We couldn’t get pressure on the ball, and I had to cover inside when they’d lower their winger to push out again.”

Several breaks in play saw players approach the bench for counsel, McCabe, at one stage, holding up two fingers as Pauw sought to ensure Ireland recalibrated their approach, especially in midfield, to lock down the rampant Finnish pair.

“They were trying to pull us out of certain positions. We didn’t play our best football in the first half, but we looked to put it right in the second half.”

This is where Holt’s visuals proved so effective in radically reshaping the entire evening.

“Of course, there were clips coming in,” says Pauw, before addressing an “agitated” dressing-room.

“We had a minute with each other, the technical staff, and then we go into the dressing-room.

“We sat everyone down and showed it on the screen, and then, it was clear. And that is all we had to do and that is why we have someone from above who is seeing it and select those clips. And show the players, so they know what to do.”

“Instead of having the flat midfield,” adds McCabe, “we pushed Denise on to Summanen, which made us more front foot on the press and released Heather a little bit on the two centre-halves and the six.”

As O’Sullivan pointed out, Ireland played the corners but more adroitly and accurately than the poor first-half distribution, thus gradually negating the influence of the Finnish midfield.

It wasn’t pretty, by any stretch, but industry and pressure in the air delivered the necessary goal and, from there, the confidence to finally play a little ball.

“It was more so figuring out kind of how to deal with that overload in midfield and I knew we’d get them turned and up the pitch and create,” affirms McCabe.

“Once we get our set-pieces as well, in what we’re so, so dangerous. Once we got some rhythm in the second half, I knew we’d turn it on its head.”

“It is gaining experience in adapting to an opponent when it’s necessary,” stresses Pauw, assured that her side now have another tactical arrow in their quiver.

“If we went into a scenario like that again, we’d know now what to do,” agrees O’Sullivan.

“Many teams would have this problem because Ireland never play like that,” according to Pauw. “So you need to see it to execute.

“They have the freedom within the frame to act. We expect them also to take responsibility, to take decisions.

“We could see the number four was constantly at their backs, which brought an overload on our defence. The moment we corrected, it was sorted.”

The squad forged solid trust from wavering uncertainty, an apt metaphor for this team’s development.

“After we could make the change, and the players trusted on the change, we could play an equal game,” in the manager’s words.

And by her players’ actions, a squad no longer imprisoned by their intense longing but freed from desire, to quote their favourite song. Another battle claimed.