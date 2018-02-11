Everton’s record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson admits he has failed to live up to expectations this season but believes he is now heading in the right direction.

Gylfi Sigurdsson feels he is on the up under Sam Allardyce

The £45million summer arrival from Swansea found it difficult to fit into his new surroundings with the team struggling and manager Ronald Koeman constantly under pressure until he was sacked on October.

However, after one goal in his first 16 matches he has five in his last 14, all-but-one of those under Sam Allardyce. The new Toffees boss appears to have clarified the Iceland international’s role in the side, mostly coming inside from the left of a forward three behind the striker, and it appears to be paying dividends.

Sigurdsson scored the crucial opener in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace to ease some of the growing pressure and admits he and his team-mates still have plenty of improving to do. “Of course a lot more was expected of myself and the team as well. We were underperforming,” he said.

“I played pretty much all of the games on the left where I probably couldn’t have shown as much as I wanted to. “A goal and I want to claim the assist as well for Tom (Davies, scorer of the third) and I had an assist for Theo (Walcott) the other day.

“It has been good over the last couple of weeks so hopefully that continues.” Asked whether his price tag had played a part in his early adaptation Sigurdsson added: “Not really. I put the pressure on myself to perform. It’s out of my hands, I can’t do anything about what happened in the summer.

“We all, even the boys that have been here before, feel that we should have performed better than we did, especially in the first half of the season.

“Since the manager (Allardyce) has come in we have been more consistent even though we have had a couple of bad results – Tottenham (4-0- and then Arsenal (5-1).

“We need to keep up the consistency from the last couple of home games and if we do that we will be fine until the end of the season.” Only a couple of weeks ago Allardyce suggested he could not name Sigurdsson and Wayne Rooney, who both want to play in the number 10 position, in the same team. However, the last two matches the pair have started Everton have won (Leicester 2-1 and now Palace) after the manager tweaked the system to accommodate Rooney in a deeper position.

“I think since he said that (about them) we won the last couple of games that we played,” said the Icelander, who insisted they did not have to do any extra work in training to help each other.

“We did speak about it and had a little laugh about it. It was down to us to work on it and prove him wrong. “I think we have a good understanding and we are easy to play with. I think it just comes natural, I feel very good playing with him and I hope he feels the same way.”

Press Association