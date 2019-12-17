Guardiola waiting on Arteta decision after talks with Arsenal

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta will travel with the squad for the Carabao Cup clash with Oxford despite holding talks over the vacant manager’s role at Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta will travel with the squad for the Carabao Cup clash with Oxford despite holding talks over the vacant manager’s role at Arsenal.

Guardiola revealed in his pre-match press conference that Arteta had taken part in City’s training session on Tuesday and was due to travel to Oxford on Wednesday.

“He’s an incredible person… work ethic… and that’s why he’s with us,” said Guardiola. “He is talking with Arsenal so I don’t know what’s going to happen.

He is talking with Arsenal so I don't know what's going to happen Pep Guardiola on Mikel Arteta

“Now it happens with Mikel that teams want him. He knows exactly what we would like but at the end the decision is personal.

“The organisation of the club is always live, it doesn’t always stay the same, what works today might not work tomorrow. The people today maybe won’t be here tomorrow.

“Now he’s part of our group and staff and he stays here. When we have any new news I’ll know, you’ll know and we’ll see what happens.

“Now he is here travelling with us. He was part of the training session and he’ll travel tomorrow.”

PA Media