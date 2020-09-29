Pep Guardiola took his spending on defenders at Manchester City to £408 million in four years last night with the club-record £65.2 million (€71.7m) capture of Portugal centre-half Ruben Dias from Benfica.

The outlay is almost double that of the Premier League's next biggest spenders on defenders, Manchester United, over the same period and comes at a time when Guardiola is facing more scrutiny than ever over City's pressing problems at the back following Sunday's 5-2 capitulation at home to Leicester.

Dias, 23, is the seventh defender City have signed who will have cost in excess of £40 million since Guardiola took charge in 2016 but too many of the club's defensive recruits have failed to convince, a situation that also shone a spotlight on director of football Txiki Begiristain.

City will pay an initial £61.9m (€68.1m), with a further £3.3m (€3.6m) payable in add-ons for Dias, who has played for Portugal 19 times and replaces Rodri as the club's most expensive player. Benfica are signing Nicolas Otamendi in return in a separate £13.7m (€15m) deal.

City considered a number of players for the position and, given their chequered record of signing defenders, it remains to be seen if they have chosen the right man.

More than a year after baulking at Leicester's £85m valuation of Harry Maguire, who joined United instead, City backed away from a move for Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly after considering Napoli's £80m price for a 29-year-old excessive.

City also felt Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez was overpriced, especially given the 25-year-old's injury problems, and scoffed at claims they had bid £78m for the Uruguay centre-back. Sevilla's Jules Kounde was also considered, but the 21-year-old was deemed to be too much of an unknown quantity.

Guardiola has been waiting for a commanding right-sided centre-half since captain Vincent Kompany left in May 2019 and Dias has been on City's radar for the past two years.

Manchester United and Juventus were understood to be interested in Dias last summer and Arsenal are thought to have discussed triggering the £60m release clause. That clause was increased to £80m after Dias signed a new contract last November and, as such, City feel they have done well to secure his signature for around £15m less than that.

City have also been linked with the Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, but it remains to be seen if they manage to add any more players before the close of the transfer window next Monday.

© Daily Telegraph, London

Telegraph.co.uk