Guardiola open to Manchester City contract extension

Pep Guardiola is open to the possibility of extending his contract at Manchester City.

The two-time Premier League-winning boss’ current deal at the Etihad Stadium ends in 2021.

Should he see out the contract, he will have been at the club for five years – a year longer than he spent in charge of Barcelona and two more than he was at Bayern Munich.

Guardiola has guided Manchester City to two Premier League titles (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Yet, although no talks with the City hierarchy have been held, the 48-year-old would consider staying on if wanted.

Asked if he would be interested in prolonging his stay, the Spaniard said: “I’m open (to it), yes. I’m so comfortable working with this club.

“It depends on results. When you are (somewhere for) five years it depends on the results. We will see what happens this season and next season.”

Guardiola’s City broke numerous records as they clocked up 100 points in winning the Premier League in 2018 and followed up by claiming a domestic treble last season.

After City spent years courting Guardiola before finally appointing him in 2016, there seems little doubt they would want him to stay on.

Guardiola, however, would want to be sure in his own mind his project had not run its course.

He said: “It is not about what the club wants or not. For me, I want to see my players and the reaction of my players and everything.

“It is not as simple as I want to extend. I want to see the club, I want to see the players, I want to see how we are still working together.

“That is the most important thing after five years together. You have to feel like we can do it together and enjoy to work together.

“When I feel that is not worse, we will see with the club the best way.”

Mikel Arteta has been linked with the Arsenal job (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola hopes Mikel Arteta will remain with him at City but he would not stand in the way of his assistant if he wants to take up a management post elsewhere.

Arteta, the former Arsenal and Everton midfielder, is again being linked with a return to the Gunners as manager following the sacking of Unai Emery.

Arteta, 37, was previously thought to be of interest to Arsenal when Arsene Wenger left last year. He has also been linked with Everton, with Marco Silva under pressure at Goodison Park.

Speaking at a press conference to preview Saturday’s game at Newcastle, Guardiola said: “I said many times with my players, staff, they’re free to do what they want to do.

“With Mikel it’s about being a friend. I want the best for him. What I want is we stay together this season and next season, but I don’t know what’s the best for him.”

