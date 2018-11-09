Guardiola laughs off ‘better than sex’ comment

Pep Guardiola has put the record straight – coaching is not better than sex.

The Manchester City manager went viral on social media on Friday when he was asked at a press conference for his reaction to purported comments from Dani Alves.

Guardiola was told Alves, one of the stars of Guardiola’s two-time Champions League-winning Barcelona team, had claimed being coached by the Catalan was “better than sex”.

“I prefer the sex – by far!” Guardiola joked.

The question actually appeared to be a misrepresentation of something Alves said in an interview for a new documentary about Guardiola’s Barcelona era, in which they captured Champions League titles in 2009 and 2011.

During the film ‘Take the Ball, Pass the Ball’, the Brazilian was referring to Barca’s late winner against Chelsea in the 2009 semi-finals when he said: “It is because of moments like this that we all love football. The only thing that beats it is sex.”

