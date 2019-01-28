Guardiola knows another loss could spell the end of City’s title defence

Pep Guardiola has warned that one more slip-up could spell the end of Manchester City’s title defence.

The champions have the chance to cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League to one point as they travel to Newcastle on Tuesday.

That would put pressure on the Reds ahead of their clash with Leicester on Wednesday – a situation different to the last two rounds of fixtures when Liverpool have had the chance to play first.

Guardiola said: “In both situations, whether we play later or earlier, the only chance we have is to win the games. If not it will be almost over.

“Every game for us is a final, in the cup competitions every game is also a final. What should we do playing first? We have to win. What should we do when playing after? We have to win.”

Guardiola expects to meet defensive resilience from Rafael Benitez’s men at St James’ Park, but feels that can bring out the best in his side.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola said: “From our experience in the last two seasons with Newcastle, with my colleague (Benitez), it was always tough.

“I can imagine that is going to happen tomorrow because they defend really well. But, at the same time, I also have the feeling with this kind of defence we attack better.

“We know the process. We have played many times against this kind of defence and we can control our own counter-attacks and concede few set-pieces, and attack more fluently.”

Guardiola confirmed reports that City’s 18-year-old Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo is of interest to Bundesliga side Schalke.

City have already lost one of their most prized Academy graduates this month following Brahim Diaz’s move to Real Madrid, while Jadon Sancho left for Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Guardiola feels it at least reflects well on the club that their youngsters are so highly sought after.

He said: “I heard they are interested in another young player, but I don’t know how it is going to finish.

“I know how good he is, incredibly fast winger, and a young talent. That is a good signal of how good this club is working.

“All the players at the Academy, we trust in them. If they want to be patient and stay or if they want to leave – no problem.”

Guardiola insisted he was happy with the club’s transfer activity despite missing out on Ajax’s highly-rated midfielder Frenkie De Jong to Barcelona last week.

He said: “I’m so satisfied. The club is incredible, is working perfect. Sometimes the players come, sometimes they go to other places. That is normal.

“It is not the first time it happened, it is not the last time it is going to happen. It is no problem at all.”

Guardiola added there was no issue between him and Barca boss Ernesto Valverde over the matter.

He said: “Ernesto is my friend. It’s finished. I don’t want to talk about that, it’s over. He’s not our player, it’s not our business. Now let’s focus on Newcastle.”

Press Association