Guardiola can add to his tally of trophies with Manchester City

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss endured an uncharacteristic season without silverware in his first year in England.

But he opened his account this time around with Carabao Cup success against Arsenal in February before adding the Premier League, having previously won three such titles in both Spain and Germany.

Pep Guardiola: Career trophies

Guardiola won the Champions League twice with Barca but City were eliminated by Liverpool in this season’s quarter-finals.