Gregg Berhalter apologises as USA come under fire over Iranian flag furore

United States coach Gregg Berhalter issued a double apology to Iran during an extraordinary press conference in which he was tackled by journalists on racism in the United States, his country’s immigration policy, inflation and the US military fleet in the Persian Gulf.

An already charged political backdrop was ignited on Sunday after the US Soccer Federation posted a picture of the Iranian flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, sparking a formal complaint from the Iran Football Federation and a demand from some media outlets that the US be thrown out of the tournament.

Berhalter made no attempt to defend the Instagram posting – or hide an internal rift over the issue – and apologised, saying it was nothing to do with the team.

He then issued a second apology after an Iranian journalist corrected his pronunciation of Iran during a series of questions on social and economic problems in the US.

To applause from Iranian journalists, Iran manager Carlos Queiroz had himself earlier delivered a long monologue in which he referenced children being shot in schools – a major issue in the US – while arguing that the lesson of the World Cup should be to focus on the “90 minutes to make people happy”.

Queiroz had referenced “what happened in your country with immigration” ahead of the England game and a clear feeling among Iran’s World Cup contingent, including the media, is that there is an unfair focus on the country’s deep political and social problems following the death in custody of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

Berhalter then found himself fielding questions on issues in American politics and society.

Asked about the “disrespectful” and “unprofessional” flag incident, Berhalter said: “We had no idea about what US Soccer put out. All we can do is apologise on behalf of the players and staff. Some things are out of our control. We don’t want to sound aloof, not caring – all of our thoughts are with the Iranian people, but our focus is on the match.”

Seated next to Berhalter was US captain Tyler Adams, who was asked whether he was “OK to be representing a country which has so much discrimination against black people”. He answered: “There is discrimination everywhere. In the US we are continuing to make progress. I grew up in a white family with an African-American background. Education is super important. You educated me now on the pronouncement of your country.”

Another question had begun by asking Berhalter, “Why does your government not take away its military fleet from the Persian Gulf?”, while another journalist wanted to know why, as an American, the coach was “more than welcome” in Iran but that people with an Iranian passport could not automatically enter the US.

“I don’t know enough about politics – I’m a soccer coach – I’m not well versed on international politics, so I can’t comment on that,” Berhalter said.

Inflation in America was also referenced in the context of whether US fans “support you or do not care about the team”. He was also asked about former US coach Jurgen Klinsmann’s perceived “psychological warfare”. Klinsmann had talked about gamesmanship being part of the Iranian culture.

Berhalter was part of the American squad beaten 2-1 by Iran in the only previous World Cup match between the teams and has urged his players not to make the same mistake, when he felt the Iran players wanted it more.

“That burns in my mind,” he said. “One team wanted to win the game and one team didn’t. We don’t want to make the same mistakes.”

Queiroz was earlier adamant that the flag issue would not be used to motivate the Iran players. “If, after 42 years, I still believed that I could win matches with those mental games, I think I did not learn anything about the game,” he said. “This World Cup will, I hope, be a good lesson for us in the future that our mission here is to create entertainment and at least for 90 minutes make people happy.”

In praising the US’s performances in Qatar, Queiroz said they had jumped from “soccer to football” but pointed out that it was Iran and not the US who had never progressed past the group phase. “They did that in 1994 so, for us, it is more special for them,” he said. “To win is in the hands of god. What is in our control is our minds, fitness, technical and tactical expertise.”

After drawing with both Wales and England, the US can progress from Group B only if they win.

