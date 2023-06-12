Greece v Ireland: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

Evan Ferguson and Jeff Hendrick, right, during a Republic of Ireland training match at Calista Sports Centre in Antalya, Turkey. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland continue their Euro 2024 qualifiers this week with a trip to Greece. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Opap Arena in Athens with a 7.45pm Irish time kick-off on Friday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll have team news from both camps on Independent.ie once it’s released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2. It is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Daniel McDonnell is in Turkey where Ireland are preparing for the game and we’ve the latest from him here.

David Kelly has looked back 21 years to a previous Ireland visit to Greece while John Aldridge has looked at the expectation surrounding Evan Ferguson after his breakout season.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The sides first met in met on 26th April 2000 in a 1-0 friendly win for Greece. There’s been another two meetings since, a 0-0 draw in 2002 and another 1-0 Greece win in 2012. This will be the first competitive meeting between the sides.

What are the odds?

Greece are favourites at 23/10 with Ireland 5/2 and the draw 21/10.

What are the coaches saying?

We’ll have fresh quotes from Stephen Kenny and Gus Poyet on Independent.ie when they face the press later in the week.