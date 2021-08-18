Great night for Irish youngsters as Troy Parrott and Gavin Bazunu play big part in wins

Troy Parrott (left) was on the score-sheet again for MK Dons in their win over Charlton. Image credit: PA.

It was a great night for Ireland youngsters Troy Parrott and Gavin Bazunu as the duo both played key roles in their sides’ League One wins.

Parrott made it two goals in two games for MK Dons as they came from behind to beat Charlton while Bazunu’s heroics in goal ensured Portsmouth secured three points against Shrewsbury.

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning was delighted with the way his side grew into the contest in the 2-1 win over Charlton that gave him his first victory in charge.

Manning lost his first match in the Dons dugout against Sunderland last Saturday and the hosts were again slow to start against the Addicks at Stadium MK.

However, they responded quickly to going behind and went on to control the second half, with their performance being rewarded by Mo Eisa’s winning goal – which was created by Parrott.

Manning said: “I thought it was a real solid performance, especially in the second half and the last 20 minutes, where we really started to grow into it, in terms of controlling the game.

“Overall, I’m delighted with the performance and I’m delighted with the result.”

Charlton went ahead after 15 minutes when Jayden Stockley headed in Albie Morgan’s free-kick, but MK Dons equalised just three minutes later through Troy Parrott’s calm finish after he was put through by Scott Twine.

Parrott turned provider in the 64th minute when he did well to poke the ball through a crowd of bodies to Eisa, who made no mistake from six yards.

Meanwhile, Bazunu made a number of key saves to ensure his side finished the game against Shrewsbury with three points.

Ryan Tunnicliffe scored his first Portsmouth goal as Danny Cowley’s side beat Shrewsbury 1-0 to make it three wins from three and climb to the top of Sky Bet League One.

However, they have the Ireland goalkeeper to thank.

Portsmouth took just 120 seconds to score what proved to be the winner. Marcus Harness set off on a mazy run before teeing-up Tunnicliffe to slot home from 10 yards.

Shrewsbury looked to hit back immediately and Dan Udoh’s effort from the edge of the penalty area forced a good save from Gavin Bazunu before Tom Bloxham blazed over the rebound.

Early in the second half, Bazunu made a good save low down to his left to push Luke Leahy’s 20-yard shot away for a corner.

In the last minute of normal time, Bazunu made a stunning flying save to keep out Udoh’s header from point-blank range and deny Shrewsbury a point.