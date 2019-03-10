Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish celebrated the ‘best day of his life’ after he recovered from being punched by a pitch invader to score the derby winner at Birmingham.

Grealish delighted to respond to assault with goal on dark day for football

The 23-year-old was struck on the side of the head by a spectator in a flat cap who ran on to the field less than 10 minutes into the match before throwing a punch from behind the midfielder as he stood in the Birmingham penalty area.

The intruder, who Blues later confirmed would be banned for life from St Andrew’s, was quickly restrained by stewards as several other Villa players rushed in to confront him. He was led away by police, blowing kisses to the crowd as he left.

It was the first of two troubling incidents on Sunday, with a fan later getting on the field during Arsenal’s win over Manchester United and appearing to aim a push at England defender Chris Smalling.

On Friday, Rangers captain James Tavernier found himself face to face with a fan who had jumped out of the Hiberian support before being led away.

In relation to the Grealish incident, West Midlands police confirmed a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of encroachment on to the pitch and assault and remained in custody for questioning.

Grealish thankfully appeared unhurt and was comforted by team-mates and opponents. He went on to net the only goal with a low, angled shot in the second half, leaping jubilantly in to the Villa supporters to celebrate and earning himself a yellow card.

He told Sky Sports Football: “Best day of my life. To come here, captain Aston Villa and score the winner is what dreams are made of, especially for me as a Villa fan.”

Jack Grealish celebrates scoring the winner for Aston Villa against Birmingham (Nick Potts/PA)

Regarding the incident with the spectator, he added: “I was just unaware at the time, I was walking into position and then just felt a whack around the side of the face.

“Obviously there’s rivalry and stuff in football, but I don’t think there’s any place for that really.

“I just tried to get on with my job. To score the winner was unbelievable. After what happened in the first half I think it was set up for it.”

His team-mate Conor Hourihane branded the attack “absolutely disgusting,” adding: “Full credit to (Grealish), he showed his class, got the winner and had the last laugh and it’s a fantastic three points for us.”

It was only Grealish’s second game back from a long-term injury – he marked his return last week by scoring a stunning volley against Derby, while he also scored in November’s 4-2 win over Blues at Villa Park.

Villa said they were “appalled” by the “disgraceful attack” and called on the culprit to feel “the full force of the law”.

Jack Grealish was punched by a spectator who ran on to the pitch less than 10 minutes into the match (Sky Sports/PA)

A club statement read: “A red line has been crossed by this cowardly on-field assault on a player, which is unprecedented in English football.

“We trust the perpetrator will feel the full force of the law and the authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding today’s deplorable incident.

“Local rivalries are part of the fabric of the game. However, as we are sure our friends at Birmingham City would agree, to have a player’s personal safety placed under such jeopardy is a serious cause for concern for the entire football community.”

Birmingham apologised to Grealish and their rivals and said they would undertake a review of their safety procedures.

A statement read: “We deplore the behaviour of the individual who committed this act and rest assured he will be banned from St Andrew’s for life. The club will also support any further punishment this individual may face in the eyes of the law.

“The club will be working with the relevant authorities to investigate all the circumstances and we will be reviewing our stadium safety procedures.

“What happened has no place in football or society. Jack is a Birmingham lad and regardless of club allegiance should not have been subjected to this – there are no excuses.

“Again, we apologise to Jack and all at Aston Villa Football Club.”

The English Football League and Football Association also condemned the attack.

The Professional Footballers’ Association called for a “full inquiry into the incident to ascertain why in a fixture with such a charged history, a fan was able to run on to the pitch virtually unchallenged and assault a player”.

The PFA added in a statement it was concerned about “this type of behaviour coming back into the game”, adding: “Incidents like this demonstrate certain problems have not been eradicated and that players can be particularly vulnerable.”

Match commander, Superintendent Nick Rowe, branded the attack on Grealish “completely unacceptable and outrageous.”

West Midlands police also confirmed a steward was “spoken to” in the aftermath of the Villa goal after television footage appeared to show him pushing Grealish as the player celebrated.

They added: “No offence has been reported at this stage.”

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith celebrates victory over Birmingham (Nick Potts/PA)

Villa boss Dean Smith said: “One of the lads said there was a steward looking to have a go as well. It’s laughable, something needs to be done and I’m sure the authorities will deal with it.”

There also appeared to be angry clashes between fans outside the stadium, with four arrests for suspected assault of violent disorder offences.

The Smalling incident came as Arsenal’s players celebrated their second goal en route to a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

“Name him, shame him, ban him for life,” Graeme Souness said on Sky Sports. “Look at the mad things happening today. That’s a village idiot wanting his 30 seconds. He’s not interested in the club, he wants to look the big guy to his mates.”

The two clubs and the Premier League have been contacted for comment.

