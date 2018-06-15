Granit Xhaka makes new Arsenal commitment with extended deal

Midfielder Granit Xhaka has signed a new “long-term” contract with Arsenal .

Midfielder Granit Xhaka has signed a new “long-term” contract with Arsenal.

The 25-year-old Switzerland international, currently away at the World Cup, featured in all 38 Premier League matches last season.

In a message on Arsenal’s Twitter feed, Xhaka said: “Hi Gunners, here is the Granit. “I am happy and I am proud to sign a new contract here for Arsenal and I hope for good results in the future.”

✍️ Granit's got a message for you all...#GunnerGranit pic.twitter.com/JllU1sjPfw — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 15, 2018 Arsenal did not disclose the length of his new deal. Xhaka joined Arsenal from German side Borussia Monchengladbach in May 2016, and went on to win the FA Cup in his first season.

“I hope he has a successful World Cup with Switzerland and comes back fit and ready for the new season.” Emery is preparing to take Arsenal forward following the departure of long-serving manager Arsene Wenger.

Welcome to the Premier League, @UnaiEmery_



➡️ https://t.co/mLCBmF1uuv #PLfixtures pic.twitter.com/Sapnpd1ZSx — Premier League (@premierleague) June 14, 2018 The Spaniard’s first competitive match in charge will see champions Manchester City visit the Emirates Stadium on the opening weekend.

By then, Arsenal are expected to have brought in more fresh talent.

Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has arrived on a free from Juventus, while a potential £27million deal for Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, who was a late substitute as Uruguay opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Egypt, is understood to be in the pipeline. Confirmation of a move for centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund is expected at the start of July, while Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno is another reported target as Arsenal plot their way back into the Premier League’s top four.

Press Association