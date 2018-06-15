Sport Soccer

Friday 15 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS 5

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Egypt EGY 0

Uruguay URY 1

REPORT

Morocco MAR 0

Iran IRN 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 3

Spain ESP 3

Full Time

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Granit Xhaka makes new Arsenal commitment with extended deal

The 25-year-old Switzerland international is currently away at the World Cup.

Granit Xhaka played in all 38 of Arsenal’s Premier League matches last season. (Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)
Granit Xhaka played in all 38 of Arsenal’s Premier League matches last season. (Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

By Jim van Wijk, Press Association Sport

Midfielder Granit Xhaka has signed a new “long-term” contract with Arsenal.

The 25-year-old Switzerland international, currently away at the World Cup, featured in all 38 Premier League matches last season.

In a message on Arsenal’s Twitter feed, Xhaka said: “Hi Gunners, here is the Granit.

“I am happy and I am proud to sign a new contract here for Arsenal and I hope for good results in the future.”

Arsenal did not disclose the length of his new deal.

Xhaka joined Arsenal from German side Borussia Monchengladbach in May 2016, and went on to win the FA Cup in his first season.

New Arsenal head coach Unai Emery said on the club’s website: “I’m delighted that Granit has extended his contract with us.

“He’s an important member of the squad and is still young so will be able to develop even more.

“I hope he has a successful World Cup with Switzerland and comes back fit and ready for the new season.”

Emery is preparing to take Arsenal forward following the departure of long-serving manager Arsene Wenger.

The Spaniard’s first competitive match in charge will see champions Manchester City visit the Emirates Stadium on the opening weekend.

By then, Arsenal are expected to have brought in more fresh talent.

Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has arrived on a free from Juventus, while a potential £27million deal for Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, who was a late substitute as Uruguay opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Egypt, is understood to be in the pipeline.

Confirmation of a move for centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund is expected at the start of July, while Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno is another reported target as Arsenal plot their way back into the Premier League’s top four.

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport