Graham Potter keen for Brighton to remain grounded after impressive start

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has warned that his side cannot afford to think they have “cracked” the Premier League following their strong start to the season.

The in-form Seagulls have soared to sixth position in the top flight after taking 14 points from a possible 21 and suffering just a single defeat so far.

Albion, who travel to bottom club Norwich on Saturday, battled relegation for much of Potter’s previous two seasons at the Amex Stadium.

The 46-year-old believes his team have benefited from greater fortune this term than last and urged his players to remain grounded regardless of results.

“We’ve only played seven matches and it’s not like we’ve been the incredibly dominant team and deserved to win all the games,” said Potter.

“The margins have been quite tight, they’ve gone in our favour this time. A lot of the time last year they didn’t.

“A lot of the performances and performance data was good last year but because we hadn’t really got the points you couldn’t turn round and say our xG (expected goals) is this or our performance data is this.

“We were down the bottom of the league and fighting relegation so you’ve just got to keep working.

“In terms of our performance level, the players have been consistent over a period of time and, as is often the case in football, sometimes you get the rub of the green and sometimes you don’t.

“You have to deal with those two sides of the coin in the same way, not think you’ve cracked it when it’s going your way and not think it’s the end of the world when it goes the opposite way.”