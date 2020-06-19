Government make €40m available to FAI, GAA and IRFU as part of €70m sporting rescue package

The FAI, GAA and IRFU can avail of a €40m government fund to deal with the fallout of Covid-19. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Government have promised that a €40million portion of a new €70m fund designed to help sports bodies get through the Covid-19 crisis will be awarded to the FAI, GAA and IRFU on a "case by case basis" and in proportion to the needs of those sporting bodies.

Shortly after Taioseach Leo Varadkar announced changes to the Covid-19 roadmap, which allows for all sport to resume on June 29th with limited crowds allowed to attend games, the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport announced details of a €70m fund.

"Combined funding of up to €40m will be made available to the three main field sports organisations – the FAI, the GAA and the IRFU. Funding will be allocated on a case-by-case basis and will be a direct response to each NGB’s specific needs with regard to solvency and continued existence," said a statement from the department.

As well as that, according to the Department:

"A Resilience Fund of up to €10m will be made available to support the National Governing Bodies who find themselves in need of assistance to avoid closing.

"A Sports Club Resilience Fund of up to €15m will be made available to support clubs from all of the NGBs. Again, the clubs will be required to demonstrate that they are in need of assistance to avoid closing.

"A Sports Restart and Renewal Fund of up to €5m will be made available. Sports clubs are deemed ineligible for the Government’s Restart Grants scheme (as they are not solely commercial trading entities). In addition, they have been excluded from Government supports for the community and voluntary sector to cope with the challenge of COVID-19. This Fund will seek to address these exclusions."

Confirming the offer, Ross said: "The sport sector has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and many sporting bodies and clubs are experiencing significant financial challenges. We have had extensive contact with the sector and it is clear that the challenge is enormous and is being felt at every level. While the scale of this package may seem extraordinarily large, it merely reflects the enormity of the challenges being faced by our sporting bodies.

"This new funding package will assist our National Governing Bodies of Sport and sports clubs as they prepare to restart their sports under the Government roadmap. Sporting organisations and clubs are hugely important for the social fabric of every community in the country and we want to ensure that the sector recovers as strongly as possible from the current crisis.

"The Roadmap accelerations and funding being announced today will ensure the survival of our vibrant sport sector, particularly the network of clubs throughout the country. My officials will now engage with Sport Ireland to design new grant schemes, which will be administered by Sport Ireland."

Online Editors