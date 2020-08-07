'Governance abuse of the highest order' - FAI Council member Nixon Morton issues legal letter to board on AGM deferral

FAI Senior Council member Nixon Morton has issued a threat of legal action against the FAI if the association do not hold their postponed AGM before the end of this month.

A meeting of FAI Council members goes ahead today in a Dublin today ahead of an EGM of the association on August 31st, but no date has yet been set for the AGM. The FAI board this week informed Council members that "it will be necessary to further defer the AGM until October or November pending resolution of funding issues".

But Morton's solicitor has today written to the FAI board to state that delaying the AGM until after the EGM was "governance abuse of the highest order".

Read More

"It is perfectly clear that your vague proposal to defer the AGM and replace it with an EGM is a stratagem designed purely to avoid the automatic consequences of your ceasing to be directors under FAI Rule 22.2 and to ensure, so far as you can, your own re-appointment. Your self serving EGM proposal is designed to circumvent the Rule 22.2 and entirely ignores your fiduciary duties and obligations under Rule 27.1. You are under contractual and fiduciary obligations to convene the AGM with due notice for no later than 31 August 2020. You are not entitled to ignore these obligations in the hope that other, self serving, resolutions may be passed by the members," his letter stated.

"We call on you on behalf of our client to confirm that you will convene the AGM strictly in accordance with the Rules to take place no later than 31 August and that you will bring to the attention of members their duty under the FAI Constitution to nominate and appoint the ‘football directors’ according to Rule 22. If you fail to give this written confirmation by return our client will have no option other than to take the matter further which may include seeking such relief from the courts as he may be so advised."

Read More

Online Editors