Gossip: Simon Mignolet wants Liverpool exit

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is keen to leave Anfield by the end of the month after falling down the pecking order at last season’s Champions League finalists, according to the Daily Mirror.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is keen to leave Anfield by the end of the month after falling down the pecking order at last season’s Champions League finalists, according to the Daily Mirror.

What the papers say

Danny Rose made the trip to Russia (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Danny Rose, who was second-choice left-back for England at the World Cup, could move from Tottenham to Marseille as he hopes to improve his international football chances, reports the Daily Star.

West Ham defender Reece Oxford is subject of interest from overseas, with both Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and Spanish club Eibar interested in signing the 19-year-old, the Daily Mail says.

Manchester United’s Demetri Mitchell is set to rejoin Hearts on loan, reports the Scotsman. The 21-year-old played for the Ladbrokes Premiership side last season.

Manchester United’s Juan Mata was subject of Tottenham interest (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham were looking at making a double raid of Manchester United over the summer, with both Anthony Martial and Juan Mata on their wishlist, the Manchester Evening News says.

Social media round-up

Graeme Souness believes Jose Mourinho is heading down the same slippery slope as Antonio Conte 😬https://t.co/63mgFJvK2x — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 26, 2018

Abdoul Camara's career could be over at the age of 28.



Read more 👉 https://t.co/4grkJUqB1Q pic.twitter.com/36TCxqK5vn — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 26, 2018

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe: The France forward is wanted by Real Madrid, but the move could depend on a Financial Fair Play investigation into Paris Saint-Germain, according to AS.

Mario Mandzukic: The 32-year-old Juventus striker turned down the chance to join Manchester United over the summer despite pleas from Jose Mourinho, Calciomercato reports.

Filipe Luis: Paris St Germain will have to pay around £27million if they want to land the Brazilian left back from Atletico Madrid, AS says.

Press Association