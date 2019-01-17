Gonzalo Higuain silent on Chelsea speculation

Gonzalo Higuain declined to comment on reports of a move to Chelsea on his return to Italy in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The 31-year-old Argentina striker played under Maurizio Sarri at Napoli and a reunion with the Chelsea boss could happen this month, with speculation mounting in Italy.

Higuain, currently on loan at AC Milan, came off the bench in Wednesday night’s Supercoppa Italiana loss to parent club Juventus in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Gonzalo Higuain is currently on loan from Juventus at AC Milan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Any deal is complicated, given Higuain’s deal with Milan runs until the end of the season, and Chelsea are usually reluctant to commit to deals with older players.

“If you are looking for troubles, you won’t find them with me,” Higuain told Italian media who met him on his arrival at Milan’s Malpensa airport.

Sarri has expressed frustration with his Chelsea strike-force in recent weeks, with Alvaro Morata left out of the squad for the last two matches and Olivier Giroud often a substitute.

The 60-year-old Italian has favoured playing Eden Hazard as a ‘false nine’, but the system has not delivered as he might have hoped.

Alvaro Morata has been linked with a move away from Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

Morata, signed for £60million in July 2017 from Real Madrid, has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Atletico Madrid emerging as the most likely destination.

Michy Batshuayi, another Chelsea striker, is currently on loan at Valencia, who wish to cut his deal short.

Monaco have been linked with the Belgium striker, but on Wednesday said Chelsea favour a permanent deal for Batshuayi to leave, rather than a further loan.

Press Association