Goals still flowing for Mohamed Salah despite Liverpool’s problems

Mohamed Salah’s goal for Liverpool in the 2-0 win at RB Leipzig was his 24th of the season (Laszlo Balogh/AP)

Liverpool have had some troubles this season, but the goals have continued to flow for Reds forward Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian’s effort in Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League win at RB Leipzig made it 24 goals in all competitions so far in 2020-21 – one more than his final total for last term.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s scoring exploits.

Domestically

Expand Close Salah (centre) leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot this season with 17 goals (Carl Recine/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Salah (centre) leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot this season with 17 goals (Carl Recine/PA)

Liverpool are having a tough time overall in terms of their Premier League title defence, currently lying sixth in the table. But Salah is well on course to better the league goals tally he managed across 2019-20 – he leads the race for the Golden Boot with 17, which is only two fewer than he registered last season. He notched a hat-trick in the campaign-opening 4-3 win over Leeds, and has scored four goals in his last four league outings. Salah has also netted three times in two FA Cup appearances.

In Europe

Salah’s slotted finish on Tuesday was his fourth goal in seven Champions League appearances this term – he also scored against Midtjylland home and away and at Atalanta in the group stage. That matches the amount he registered in the competition last term, in eight games.

Where will this season’s efforts rank?

Expand Close Salah took the Golden Boot in 2017-18 with 32 goals, amid a total of 44 in all competitions (Dave Thompson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Salah took the Golden Boot in 2017-18 with 32 goals, amid a total of 44 in all competitions (Dave Thompson/PA)

This is Salah’s fourth season as a Liverpool player. Having already improved on his overall goals figure from last term, he certainly appears likely to match or move past his 2018-19 tally of 27, which featured 22 in the league – he was joint Golden Boot winner alongside team-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – and five as part of their Champions League triumph. However, there is some way to go for him to get near the hugely impressive numbers from his first year with the club – 32 goals in the league en route to the Golden Boot, and 11 in the Champions League, with a total haul of 44. Salah’s record for the club to date since joining in 2017 is 118 goals in 186 matches.

PA Media