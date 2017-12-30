Goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson joins Sam Allardyce's staff at Everton

The 46-year-old has linked up again with Sam Allardyce, having worked under the club's new boss at West Ham, Crystal Palace and with England.

Margetson, who won one cap for Wales during a playing career spent at Manchester City, Southend, Huddersfield and Cardiff, will be in the dugout for Saturday's match at Bournemouth, Everton said.

He joins assistant manager Sammy Lee, first-team coaches Craig Shakespeare and Duncan Ferguson and performance director Ryland Morgans on Allardyce's backroom staff.