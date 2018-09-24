Sport Soccer

Monday 24 September 2018

Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft handed professional contract by Southampton

The academy player turned 17 last week.

Jack Bycroft has signed a deal to stay at St Mary’s (Adam Davy/PA)
Jack Bycroft has signed a deal to stay at St Mary’s (Adam Davy/PA)

By Press Association Sport staff

Southampton have handed a first professional contract to young goalkeeper Jack Bycroft.

The 17-year-old academy player has signed a two-year deal which ties him to the Premier League club until June 2021.

“It’s a very proud day for me and my family. I’m thankful to everyone who has got me to where I am so far,” he told Southampton’s website.

“It’s just the beginning, so I’m very excited to push on.

“Being at one of the biggest clubs in the country – a Premier League side – it is an honour to step out on the pitch and wear the Southampton badge on my chest.”

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport