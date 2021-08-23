Glenn Whelan set to link up with Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers

JOEY Barton is ready to offer his former Manchester City team-mate Glenn Whelan a return to club football with Bristol Rovers.

Whelan (37) has been without a club since he left Fleetwood Town at the end of last season. He had played under Barton at Fleetwood for a spell but the offer of a player/coach role at the club for this season did not materialise and Whelan became a free agent.

Barton confirmed that Whelan and Leon Clarke are both training with his League Two side Bristol Rovers and, after a tough start to the season where Rovers lost three times in four games, Barton is keen to add some experience.

"They’ve been training with us this week, Leon Clarke and Glen Whelan. They came in this week so we could have a look at them," Barton said.

"Obviously, they’re still on the open market and we had a good week, I think they’re going to come and join us next week and then we’ve obviously got a deadline looming and again we’ve got to make sure we clear some players out because we’ve got a lot of players whose futures aren’t going to be here and it’s only fair on those guys if we explore all avenues."

Whelan was in Dublin recently working on his coaching badges but he told independent.ie earlier this month that he was eager to extend his playing career.

"I'd like to think I can play again and I've kept myself fit and healthy, I'm just waiting for a chance to get in somewhere," he said.

"I got a bad injury at Fleetwood in January, I managed to get back on the bench for the last few games but didn't play much and I didn't want it to finish like that. I had it in my mind to have another season and if someone out there needs a bit of experience I am there, I know I won't play every game but I do want to go and contribute."