Glenn Whelan released by Bristol Rovers despite promotion from League Two

Glenn Whelan has been released by Bristol Rovers despite playing a role in their promotion success.

The Ireland veteran played 33 times for Rovers under manager Joey Barton, his former team-mate, last season and Barton had spoken of his hopes of keeping Whelan on for another year after a successful campaign in League Two.

But the club today included Whelan (38) as one of the 13 players let go.

"We would like to thank all of the players who have departed the club and wish them every success for the future," Rovers said in a statement.

Former Ireland teammates Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Wes Hoolahan (Cambridge United), Kieren Westwood (QPR) and Anthony Pilkington (Fleetwood Town) have also been released since the end of last season.