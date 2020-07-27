Glenn Whelan in talks with Fleetwood Town over new deal

Fleetwood Town's Glenn Whelan (left) in action against Wycombe Wanderers' Fred Onyedinma during the recent League One play-off semi-final, second leg match at Adams Park, Wycombe.

Ireland veteran Glenn Whelan is in talks with League One side Fleetwood Town about a new deal which could see the 36-year-old end his career there.

Whelan made 13 appearances for Fleetwood following a January move from Hearts, playing in every minute of every game as Joey Barton's outfit made it to the League One play-offs, only to lose to Wycombe Wanderers in the semi-final and miss out on the chance of promotion.

But manager Barton valued the contribution of his former Manchester City team-mate Whelan and wants him to be around next season.

Read More

Barton has released six members of last season's squad with another six ending their loan spells but he's keen to retain Whelan.

"Talks are ongoing with Glenn Whelan about an extension to his contract which has now expired," the club said in a statement on Monday.

Last week, Whelan's former Ireland team-mate Stephen Ward was released by Stoke City.

Online Editors