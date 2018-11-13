Glenn Murray signs one-year contract extension with Brighton

Brighton striker Glenn Murray has agreed a one-year contract extension to keep him with the club until the summer of 2020.

The 35-year-old has struck six times in the Premier League this season and reached 100 Albion goals last month.

Murray, who also played for the Seagulls between 2008 and 2011, returned to the Amex Stadium from Bournemouth in 2016 and helped fire the club into the top flight for the first time since 1983.

“We are delighted to have extended Glenn’s contract. He has proved a vital member of the team and his goals have been crucial to us,” Brighton boss Chris Hughton told the club’s website.

“Glenn has scored consistently for us, first in helping us win promotion, and now in the Premier League as we seek to establish ourselves at the top level.

“He’s proved himself at the very top late in his career, and his professionalism and approach on and off the pitch is a big factor in why he’s still doing it now.

“After recently reaching the 100-goal mark for the club, I know Glenn will be hungry to add more goals to that tally, and I am pleased he’s extended his time with the club.”

Murray, who hit 12 Premier League goals as Albion avoided relegation last season, enjoyed a dramatic rise in the game having begun his career with non-league sides Workington Reds and Barrow, as well as spending time in the United States with Wilmington Hammerheads.

He moved on to Carlisle, Stockport and Rochdale before joining Albion for the first time a decade ago and helping them win the League One title in 2011.

After a successful spell with Crystal Palace and brief stays with Reading and Bournemouth, he returned to Sussex in the summer of 2016 and is now 23 goals shy of the club’s all-time scorer Tommy Cook.

