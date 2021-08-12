Glenn Hoddle: Harry Kane’s future needs sorting out one way or the other

Former Tottenham manager Glenn Hoddle says Harry Kane’s future has to be decided one way or the other in the next few days.

The England captain is keen to leave the club this summer, with Manchester City interested in signing him, but Spurs are insistent he is not for sale.

Kane failed to report to pre-season training last week and it was later revealed he was still on holiday in the Bahamas.

He has been in self-isolation in the club’s training ground since Saturday and is due to join in group training on Friday, but remains a doubt to be involved in Spurs’ Premier League opener, against City of all clubs.

The story is sure to rumble on, with both clubs’ managers due to address the media on Friday, but Hoddle says it cannot be allowed to drag on towards the end of the transfer window.

“I don’t think that will happen, it has happened in the past with Spurs,” Hoddle, who will be working on BT Sport’s coverage of the Premier League, told the PA news agency.

“If a fee is agreed I can see it happening quickly. It needs to be done one way or the other in the next few days.

“It is imperative, they need to rebuild and whatever money they get needs to be put straight back into the squad.

“They have brought in a new manager and new director of football, so everything is set to bring new players in, but you can’t do that in one day. The quicker it is done the better for both parties, especially Tottenham.”

Kane enraged fans with his no-show at training last week, threatening to tarnish his legacy at the club where he is currently the second top all-time goalscorer.

The 28-year-old tried to fight fires last Friday by insisting he would never refuse to train and Hoddle hopes the fans will go easy on him.

“He has had a long hard season and he deserves a rest,” the former Spurs player and boss said.

“He has come out and said he wants to win trophies with another club, I think Spurs fans understand that.

“Unfortunately they missed the boat a couple of years ago when they were in the Champions League final. I don’t think he has spoiled anything he has done, he has done a magnificent job for the club. I hope he stays, but I don’t see it.”

Asked whether there is anything that Spurs could do to tempt him to change his mind, Hoddle added: “I think he has been down that road in the past.”

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott thinks the deal will get done, but does not think Kane moving to the Etihad Stadium would make them title certainties.

“I wasn’t so sure it was going to happen until Pep addressed it and made everyone aware that they were wanting to negotiate,” he said.

“I think that was a key statement. I see it happening, the more that managers and clubs talk about it the more likely it is to happen.

“I’d be more surprised if he doesn’t go to be honest.

“I am thinking back to last season when City played the majority of the season without a striker and they still managed to win the title.

“Yes it makes them stronger. Chelsea are still as equally as strong as if Kane stays at Tottenham or doesn’t.

“Harry Kane going to Man City strengthens them but does anyone believe Chelsea or Liverpool don’t think they can win the title because Harry Harry Kane could join City?”

