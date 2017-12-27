Giroud, Monreal and Ramsey all sidelined for Arsenal trip to Crystal Palace
Olivier Giroud will miss Arsenal's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Thursday, with the France striker sidelined until January 15 with a hamstring problem.
Defender Nacho Monreal has been ruled out due to an ankle injury that is expected to take 10 days to clear.
And midfielder Aaron Ramsey will also be unavailable, as he battles a hamstring problem of his own.
Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Mustafi, Koscielny, Chambers, Debuchy, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez, Welbeck, Walcott, Lacazette.
Press Association