Getting Government to alter stance on 10-year rule shows FAI desperation

Before last January's Soccer Writers Association of Ireland annual dinner, this reporter was approached by a veteran FAI administrator who was presumably there on account of an office he held in the distant past.

This person's grievance was that the media was focusing on the negativity around the football body.

"Why don't you ever have anything positive to say?" was the general thrust of the point.

It was a wonderfully timed quibble in the aftermath of a year where the Association had flirted with liquidation, formed the basis of several Oireachtas committee hearings, waved goodbye to an entire board, and imploded in a manner which confirmed that all of the complaints about the dysfunctional and unfit-for-purpose governance and power structure were correct.

Yet the contribution was insightful in its own way. And it is no surprise to learn that in the course of the past week, this individual has been vocal in the meetings ahead of this evening's EGM to point out that it would be wrong to ask long-serving FAI Council members to step down immediately if they have served for 10 years or more. It was a great honour for them, apparently.

The current issues in Abbotstown are far more complex than being a simple case of a new guard being pitted against the older equivalent.

Some very pertinent questions aimed in the direction of Roy Barrett and Gary Owens have come from newcomers with no stake in the game as regards term limits.

But there is no doubt that news of changes in the memorandum of understanding with government that allow a two-year stay of execution for veterans facing the exit door will be appreciated by the old guard.

"At our presentation to the ministers, we outlined our proposals in regard to the importance of retaining experienced persons with the necessary key skill-sets which will be required during the next 18-24 months when there will be significant changes in the Association," Barrett said in a letter sent to members on Saturday.

This will preserve the positions of board members who were headed for the exit, and the veteran Delaney-ites on the back benches, but the FAI hierarchy will insist this is not a concession.

Privately, leading FAI figures have said they had reservations about the firm and swift deadline that was inserted into January's rescue deal from the Government side, with then minister Shane Ross strong on the culling of the 'old guard'.

But it's impossible to distance the timing of this amendment off the back of a meeting with Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers with the desperation there must be to get a vote passed at the EGM, which leads to the restoration of State funding.

The goalposts have shifted somewhat in an attempt to get the membership on message.

While the key move is a change in board structure towards a 50 per cent representation of football-elected representatives and independent directors, the casting vote goes to the president, with Gerry McAnaney - the current incumbent - one of those who is affected positively by the council limit change.

It's easy to describe the extension to 2022 as a restoration of the initial terms that were agreed in the first raft of governance reforms introduced under the interim post-Delaney board. However, other aspects of the changes voted through last year have been erased from the plans going forward.

Indeed, council itself is on the way out, replaced by a new general assembly that will effectively empower those who attend AGMs on a more regular basis.

There are concerns that this bigger grouping may dilute decision-making processes but then the main strategies will be driven by the board no matter what spin is put on it.

A new electoral code will vet those who go forward for the assembly and there are clauses relating to former board members that will make life difficult for them in the longer term.

Critics have targeted the FAI's slow pace of establishing committees and the plans laid out in 2019 have been altered.

The football management committee, which was supposed to be the main policy driver, has effectively been replaced by a division of committees with responsibilities for various strands of the game.

All the indications are that the main voices on the new board feel that a reform of the reforms was essential, but they need the virtual green light later tonight. With State funding at stake, they should succeed. But the price of doing so is turning a clearout into a tactical reshuffle.

