Gerry McAnaney re-elected as FAI President at EGM while Paul Cooke returned to Vice President role

FAI President Gerry McAnaney. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Gerry McAnaney has been re-elected for a new two-year term as president of the FAI after he saw off the challenge of Dave Moran. And outgoing vice-president Paul Cooke has also won out in his bid to stay on, defeating Ursula Scully with 63% of the votes.

McAnaney, the incumbent, won 60.5% of the votes from the 131 members of the FAI General Assembly who voted earlier today. President for just 16 months, McAnaney won 60.5% of the votes cast and held off the challenge from Moran. The recent change to the FAI's structures will reduce the number of directors who came through the so-called football system from eight to six, meaning there will be an equal number of elected and appointed directors on the 12-person board.

Scully, who had been backed by the schoolboy/schoolgirl faction within the FAI, was unable to muster up enough support to unseat Cooke, who has a strong support base within the League of Ireland fraternity.


