Germany legend and one-time League of Ireland player Uwe Seeler passes away aged 85

Uwe Seeler (last on the right) lines up with his West Germany teammates and the England team ahead of the 1966 World Cup final. Picture: PA Wire.

THE German FA have paid tribute to legendary player - and one-time League of Ireland footballer - Uwe Seeler who has passed away at the age of 85.

Famous for his feats in the shirt of then West Germany, for whom he scored 43 goals in 72 internationals and was named the country's player of the year three times, and also with SV Hamburg, Seeler was also remembered by some in Ireland for his brief, one-game stint with Cork Celtic in 1978.

He scored four times on his debut for Hamburg as a teenager in 1954 and he spent his career with the club, playing there for nine seasons in the equivalent of a local league before the Bundeliga was created in 1963, and his tally of 406 league games is second only to Gerd Muller in the all-time records in Germany.

Seeler had effectively retired and was working as a sales rep for adidas when he was brought, by accident, to Ireland in April 1978, where he played once for Cork Celtic, scoring twice in a 6-2 loss at home to Shamrock Rovers, less than a year before the Munster club folded .

The move came about because of Seeler's connections with Cork's sponsors adidas. Cork had also announced the signing of another World Cup winner, Wolfgang Overath, but he didn't make it so Seeler (then 41) was joined on the trip, and in the Cork side, by Franz-Josef Honig in the last game of the season.

Seeler later explained he initially believed he was only playing in a friendly. "I thought this was an exhibition match in Cork and I was surprised there were league points at stake," he said, "I was already too old, but it was still a nice experience.”

That game was the final appearance of his career and the only club match he played not in in the colours of Hamburg.