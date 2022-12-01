Germany hoping to avoid repeating shame of 2018 on a night of jeopardy

The final round of matches in Group E will provide a day of nerves, drama and calculators. Nothing is straightforward in this four-way contest between Spain, Japan, Germany and Costa Rica, with all four hoping to reach the knockout stage of the World Cup.

It is a measure of Germany’s predicament that Hansi Flick was asked about the possibility of an eight-goal victory over Costa Rica. The Germany head coach would not publicly entertain such a thought but, no matter what he says, it must be on the minds of his players.

The need for goals is because of Spain’s 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica, and the chance that this group could yet be settled on goal difference. For Germany, an eight-goal victory is the only way to seize control of their own destiny.

“It would be very presumptuous and very disrespectful to Costa Rica if we assumed we would score eight goals,” Flick said. “We will be happy if we win the game.”

The wonderfully chaotic nature of this group is largely the fault of Japan, who shocked the world by defeating Germany and then, days later, fell to a humiliating defeat by Costa Rica. It means that Costa Rica could go through with a point against Germany, provided Japan lose to Spain.

Japan, meanwhile, know that victory over Spain would put them on top of the group.

Alternatively, a draw might be enough, depending on Germany’s result. For Spain, a point is enough for qualification but would not be enough for them to finish top of the group if Costa Rica beat Germany.

Even Spain, who are in the most comfortable position of the four teams, are keen to keep their approach as straightforward as possible.

“At this elite level, we cannot speculate,” said Spain boss Luis Enrique when asked whether it might be preferable for his team to finish second in their group, therefore avoiding a potential run of games against Belgium, Brazil and Argentina.

“If it is Brazil, then let’s play against Brazil. Imagine if we said ‘yes’ to finishing runner-up. We could reach the 90th minute and it is a 0-0 draw, and we are winners of the group, and then in the 95th minute Costa Rica and Japan both score.

“You have speculated for 90 minutes and then, in the last 15 seconds, you are out.”

For Germany, Flick is demanding cool heads and leadership. They lacked both of those in a similar scenario four years ago, when they exited the 2018 World Cup at the group stage following a 2-0 loss to South Korea.

That shameful display marked the first time since 1938 that Germany had failed to advance beyond the first round of the tournament.

At least the German mood has improved following their 1-1 draw with Spain, when Niclas Fullkrug scored a crucial late equaliser.

“I am convinced we are heading in the right direction,” Flick said. “The team spirit, the coexistence, everything works much better.

“It is our fault we are in this situation. We need to do what we can do. It is about performing on the pitch and giving it 100 per cent. This is our responsibility. We need to perform, to deliver.”

