Former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly will play in League One after he agreed a move to Rotherham United.

But he could end up playing at Wembley this season, and in the Championship next term, if the Millers have a strong finish to the season.

The 25-year-old was in demand after last season, where he finished as top scorer in the Premier Division and also impressed for Bohs in their Europa Conference League run.

A free agent after he rejected the offer of a new deal from Bohs, the 2021 PFAI player of the year was the subject of interest from clubs in England, Scotland, Holland and Denmark.

But the Donegal native has decided that his future lies with promotion-chasing Rotherham and he will put pen to paper on Friday after he passes a medical.

Rotherham are third in the League One table but are just one point off the top and have set a target of promotion back to the Championship.

They will add Kelly to a squad which also includes Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene and U21 cap JJ Kayode.

This week Rotherham beat Cambridge United to reach the semi-final of the Football League Trophy, with a possible final date at Wembley if they succeed in their semi.

“I know the Irish league has finished, I know he is a free transfer and I know he has been linked with loads of clubs because every single club is looking for a striker," Rotherham boss Paul Warne said when asked about a deal for Kelly last week.

At the time, Bradford City had hoped to sign Kelly ahead of Rotherham while the Millers' League One rivals Plymouth also joined the chase but the Millers managed to lure the former UCD, Derry City and Dundalk man to the Yorkshire club.