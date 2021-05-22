George Best at 75: 'Dad would have hated Manchester United to join European Super League' - Calum Best

George Best in his pomp at Manchester United. He would have turned 75 today. Photo: Mirrorpix via Getty Images

The son of George Best believes the late footballing legend would been completely opposed to Manchester United joining the European Super League.

Calum Best was speaking ahead of the release of the BT Sport film ‘George Best: True Genius’ next Wednesday and claimed his father would not have supported the ESL and United's involvement in it.

“My dad was pro Manchester United, he was pro pure football,” Calum, who narrates the hour-long film, said.

“About Ireland as well, I remember people saying that no matter what was going on in Ireland he brought this thing together.

“I don’t think he would have liked too much money getting involved, especially what’s going on at United.

“When you see the fortress being built outside of the walls with the players and protests you understand it because of the passion that’s in the game and the passion people have for their clubs.”

Expand Close Happier days ..... George Best with wife Angie and baby son Calum, but darkness was never far away. Photo: Eddie Sanderson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Happier days ..... George Best with wife Angie and baby son Calum, but darkness was never far away. Photo: Eddie Sanderson

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Calum Best (40) recalled his father telling him about his favourite footballing moment against Chelsea’s fearsome defender Ron ‘Chopper’ Harris.

“He said he had beaten Chopper and Chopper ran across the pitch and said, ‘If you do that again George I’m going to break your legs’," he said.

“My dad was like, ‘So you know what I did? I ran over, got the ball, ran all the way back over and beat him again’. I thought he played with that confidence.”

Expand Close Manchester United fans protest against the club’s owners ahead of the scheduled fixture against rivals Liverpool. Anger over the proposed European Super League reignited long-standing opposition of the Glazer family, with hundreds of supporters managing to enter Old Trafford and get on to the pitch, forcing the postponement of the behind-closed-doors contest (Barrington Coombs/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Manchester United fans protest against the club’s owners ahead of the scheduled fixture against rivals Liverpool. Anger over the proposed European Super League reignited long-standing opposition of the Glazer family, with hundreds of supporters managing to enter Old Trafford and get on to the pitch, forcing the postponement of the behind-closed-doors contest (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Calum added that next Wednesday’s release of the film will be even more special as Manchester United take on Villarreal in the final of the Europa League and it will be the 22nd anniversary of the club winning the treble.

Read More

“I hope United win because it’ll be even better when this film comes out,” added Calum. “I think it’s a really great way to celebrate his birthday. Birthday or not, I think it’s an incredible film that just shows the football.

“There’s something about this that is so football focused and so prime, young, cool, talented, George Best, that people might not have seen and that’s why I’m excited for people to see it.”

George Best: True Genius, the next instalment in the BT Sport Films series, will premiere on BT Sport 1 at 10.45pm on Wednesday May 26