Gent manager salutes Shamrock Rovers fans and is braced for tough test in Tallaght fixture

Gent’s manager says he's ready for a tough test away to Shamrock Rovers for their second meeting in the Europa Conference League despite a 3-0 win for his team at home to the Hoops.

And boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck also hailed the large travelling support from Dublin for their backing of Stephen Bradley's team and for turning out in large numbers, unlike the home supporters with thousands of empty seats in their 20,000 capacity stadium.

"Congratulations to fans of the Shamrock Rovers," Vanhaezebrouck said after his side's 3-0 win on Thursday night.

"They stayed here yesterday in Gent, behaving fantastically well, enjoying themselves but creating no problems at all. So really I want to appreciate the way they are coming to Belgium, it's an example for everyone and congratulations that they are here with a thousand people.

"They must feel the crisis in Ireland less than in Belgium. Because we only got 6,000 of our own fans in the stadium, which is not a lot," he said, pleased with his side's bright start and those two early goals.

"It (Rovers) is a good team. We were very lucky to be very efficient. Out of the first chance we scored and the second goal was an error by them. We pressed them and they lost the ball and we finished it really well. It's not our habit to score so often so easily.

"Normally we miss a lot of chances, today we scored very easily on the three, four, five occasions we had, that's all. So they played a good game, it's a solid team. Maybe the only thing is that in the first half, they didn't hurt us too much.

"Then at the end of the game, they got a few good chances where our 'keeper saved us. I wouldn't say he kept us in the game because it was 3-0 but allowed us to keep the clean sheet.

"But it's a solid team. I'm now already aware of the fact that when we go over there, it will be a difficult game and Djurgardens won against Molde, who are a good team, we played against them. And if you see that Djurgardens could not win in Ireland, that shows the quality of the Shamrock Rovers."