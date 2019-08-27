Gbamin blow for Everton

Everton have suffered a major blow with Jean-Philippe Gbamin being ruled out of action “for at least eight weeks.”

The Ivory Coast midfielder was signed from German club Mainz for £25million earlier this summer.

But Everton have now confirmed the initial extent of a thigh injury that will sideline him from their immediate league and cup plans.

“Everton Football Club can confirm that Jean-Philippe Gbamin has sustained a tendon injury in his right quadriceps muscle, which will keep the midfielder out of action for at least eight weeks,” Everton said in a statement.

“The full timescale for the injury will be established following further investigations this week.

“The club are in communication with leading experts around Europe to ensure the optimal outcome.”

Gbamin featured in Everton’s opening two Premier League games but missed the defeat against Aston Villa last week.

PA Media