Gavin Bazunu in line for Southampton move as Liverpool chase Nunez

Ireland No 1 Gavin Bazunu is set to move to Southampton in a reputed €12m deal, which will bring a modicum of good news to under-fire Ireland boss Stephen Kenny.

The Dubliner – who joined Manchester City from Shamrock Rovers at the beginning of 2019 – spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, where he made a big impression and kept 16 clean sheets in 44 appearances.

The Saints have been in talks with City for the last fortnight following Fraser Forster’s free transfer to Tottenham. The deal could also secure a seven-figure windfall for Rovers, due to sell-on clauses.

Bazunu – who was ruled out of Ireland’s Nations League fixtures this month with a fractured rib – has expressed a desire to play more club games at the top level, and there would be more opportunities for him were he to complete a move to Southampton.

Having his first-choice goalkeeper move to a middle-tier Premier League club is sure to be music to Kenny’s ears, as his No 2, Caoimhín Kelleher, is unlikely to get much first-team action with Liverpool should he opt to remain at Anfield.

Liverpool are already trying to negotiate summer deals of their own, with their pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, while Bayern Munich are set to increase their bid for Sadio Mane after a “laughable” offer was rejected.

Liverpool are prepared to break their transfer record of £75m paid for Virgil van Dijk in 2018 to land Nunez, the Uruguay striker who has been a prolific goalscorer in his two seasons in Portugal with Benfica.

Nunez is expected to cost £85m this summer, with Manchester United also interested in him to fill their No 9 vacancy. However, United’s reduced budget without Champions League football, and the chance to work with Jurgen Klopp, has effectively given Liverpool a clear run at their target.

Rivals City had been tracking his progress since his move from Spanish club Almeria in 2020, but, eventually, focused on a deal for Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Liverpool are expected to challenge them again and Nunez will freshen up their forward line, with Mane hinting strongly that he is looking for a new challenge.

The Merseysiders have yet to make an official bid for Nunez but an offer is likely to be put forward in the next weeks, with the player interested in coming to Anfield to be part of Klopp’s squad for next season.

Mane, meanwhile, was subject of a £30m bid from Bayern Munich yesterday. The proposal was laughed off at Anfield, where some were bemused by the bid, particularly as Bayern are looking for £42m for striker Robert Lewandowski, who is three years older than Mane and wants to leave.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have scheduled a fresh round of talks with Gabriel Jesus as they attempt to position themselves at the front of the queue for the City forward. Jesus is Arsenal’s top summer target to replace Alexandre Lacazette, who is rejoining Lyon. But they face competition, with Tottenham keeping an eye on the Brazilian, and Real Madrid also credited with an interest.

The Gunners are also hopeful of concluding a deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.