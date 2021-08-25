Gavin Bazunu gives positive fitness update ahead of Ireland’s crucial World Cup qualifier triple-header

As Stephen Kenny prepares to name his squad for a three-game series in the World Cup qualifiers, which begins with a daunting clash with Portugal, Gavin Bazunu has assured the Ireland boss of his match fitness.

Bazunu, who appears to have dislodged Darren Randolph as first-choice keeper with the national side, moved to Portsmouth from Manchester City on a season-long loan deal. But there were early concerns when he was only an unused sub for their first two games of the new campaign as Pompey had concerns over an injury sustained in pre-season.

Bazunu replaced Alex Bass for the third game of the new term and has since delivered three successive clean sheets. With injury and fitness worries over players like Enda Stevens, Jason Knight, Callum O'Dowda, Chiedozie Ogbene and Alan Browne, and lack of game time for the likes of Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane, Bazunu's update on his fitness is a badly-needed dose of good news for manager Kenny.

"It was disappointing not to be able to play from the start but I got my head down and made sure I got the injury right. I made sure I did that and I was just delighted the manager gave me the chance to play," Bazunu told the Portsmouth News.

"I’ve just been trying to repay and show what I can do ever since. The competition element is very important because if you don’t have it you can find yourself slacking. It’s a lot harder to push yourself when you don’t have someone pushing you."