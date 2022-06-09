Gavin Bazunu and Will Keane voted onto PFA League One team of the year

Will Keane and Gavin Bazunu, right, during a Republic of Ireland training session. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland internationals Gavin Bazunu and Will Keane have been rewarded for impressive campaigns with a place in the the PFA League One team of the year.

Wigan forward Keane scored 26 goals to help push the Latics to the title, finishing two points ahead of Rotherham, while Manchester City’s Bazunu was voted onto the team for his efforts in goal on loan to Portsmouth.

Latics defender Jack Whatmough has also been recognised by his peers and voted into the divisional team, as has Rotherham centre-back Michael Ihiekwe.

Sunderland's Ross Stewart scored 24 goals - including one in the play-off final at Wembley to help the Black Cats secure promotion with a 2-0 victory over Wycombe - and also makes the XI.

MK Dons finished third, just a point off automatic promotion, but lost in the semi-finals to Wycombe, with defender Harry Darling and midfielder Scott Twine both named in the PFA line-up.

Bolton defender Ricardo Santo, Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan, Oxford midfielder Cameron Brannagan and Morecombe's 23-goal frontman Cole Stockton complete the League One team of the year.

PFA League One Team of the Year: Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth); Harry Darling (MK Dons), Jack Whatmough (Wigan), Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham), Ricardo Santos (Bolton); Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Scott Twine (MK Dons), Cameron Brannagan (Oxford); Cole Stockton (Morecombe), Ross Stewart (Sunderland), Will Keane (Wigan)

****

Fulham dominated the PFA Championship team of the year after securing promotion in style.

The Cottagers delivered an instant return to the Premier League, scoring 106 goals as they won the title ahead of Bournemouth.

Five Fulham players were recognised by their peers and voted into the divisional team, with striker Aleksandar Mitrovic having scored a record-breaking 43 Championship goals.

Centre-backs Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream are also included along with midfielders Fabio Carvalho and Harry Wilson, who provided a season-high 19 assists.

Bournemouth see midfielder Philip Billing and forward Dominic Solanke, who scored 29 goals, included.

Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, who returned 19 clean sheets to help his side finish third, also makes the team of the year, along with Blackburn’s 22-goal Chile forward Ben Brereton.

Nottingham Forest defender Djed Spence completes the line-up, having helped Steve Cooper’s side win the Championship play-off final at Wembley to secure promotion back to the top flight for the first time in 23 years.

PFA Championship Team of the Year: Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield); Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest), Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Tim Ream (Fulham); Harry Wilson (Fulham), Fabio Carvalho (Fulham), Philip Billing (Bournemouth); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth), Ben Brereton (Blackburn)