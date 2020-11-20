Gary Owens to stay on at FAI as support to new CEO Jonathan Hill

Interim FAI chief executive Gary Owens is to remain on with the organisation in a supporting role to his replacement Jonathan Hill.

Owens had beaten incumbent Paul Cooke to the post of caretaker chief in January, only to make a last-minute decision in September to withdraw from the process to recruit the first permanent chief executive since John Delaney.

"I am now looking forward to reverting to my original plans in the business world,” he said at that juncture.

Former English FA and Wembley Commercial Director Hill was appointed to the role ahead of Sarah Keane but Covid-19 travel restrictions means he won’t start working in Dublin until next month.

Owens has been assisting Hill during the interim, for instance interviewing Stephen Kenny amid the current controversy surrounding a video shown and speech given before the recent friendly in England.

The Dubliner was due to depart the FAI next week but will remain on into next year reporting to newcomer Hill.

Online Editors